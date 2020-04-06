COVID-19: US President Donald Trump predicts 'a lot of death'
Monday, 6 April 2020 () US President Donald Trump has warned Americans to prepare for the 'toughest week' of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic yet, predicting a surge in deaths. At his daily briefing, Mr Trump said 'there will be death' in a grim assessment of the days ahead.
He sought to reassure the worst-hit states, promising medical supplies...
President Donald Trump said the United States is heading into what could be its "toughest" weeks as cases of coronavirus swell nationwide. He warned states not to inflate their needs for critical medical equipment. "There will be a lot of death, unfortunately. There will be death," Mr Trump said in a...
