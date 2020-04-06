Global  

U.K. Prime Minister Hospitalized With 'Persistent' COVID-19 Symptoms

Newsy Monday, 6 April 2020 ()
U.K. Prime Minister Hospitalized With 'Persistent' COVID-19 SymptomsWatch VideoU.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson is continuing to lead the country despite being hospitalized for "persistent" coronavirus symptoms. 

Downing Street said Johnson was admitted to a local hospital for some tests on Sunday — stating it was simply a "precautionary step." He ended up staying...
Credit: Wochit - Published
News video: Boris Johnson In Hospital Due To COVID-19

Boris Johnson In Hospital Due To COVID-19 00:37

 According to Reuters, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was in St Thomas’ Hospital in central London on Monday, undergoing tests. Johnson has experienced persistent coronavirus symptoms for over 10 days. This includes a high temperature and a cough. But the UK government said the 55-year-old...

