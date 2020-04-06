U.K. Prime Minister Hospitalized With 'Persistent' COVID-19 Symptoms

According to Reuters, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was in St Thomas’ Hospital in central London on Monday, undergoing tests.
Johnson has experienced persistent coronavirus symptoms for over 10 days.
This includes a high temperature and a cough.
But the UK government said the 55-year-old...
