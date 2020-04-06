U.K. Prime Minister Hospitalized With 'Persistent' COVID-19 Symptoms

Watch VideoU.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson is continuing to lead the country despite being hospitalized for "persistent" coronavirus symptoms.



Downing Street said Johnson was admitted to a local hospital for some tests on Sunday — stating it was simply a "precautionary step." He ended up staying... Watch VideoU.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson is continuing to lead the country despite being hospitalized for "persistent" coronavirus symptoms.Downing Street said Johnson was admitted to a local hospital for some tests on Sunday — stating it was simply a "precautionary step." He ended up staying 👓 View full article



