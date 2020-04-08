Glenn Fine Will No Longer Lead Stimulus Package Oversight Panel Wednesday, 8 April 2020 ( 48 minutes ago )

Watch VideoGlenn Fine will no longer lead the panel Congress created to oversee the implementation of a $2 trillion coronavirus stimulus package.



The giant stimulus deal is designed to help those affected by the coronavirus pandemic, and lawmakers want to make sure the money isn't being abused. A group of inspectors... Watch VideoGlenn Fine will no longer lead the panel Congress created to oversee the implementation of a $2 trillion coronavirus stimulus package.The giant stimulus deal is designed to help those affected by the coronavirus pandemic, and lawmakers want to make sure the money isn't being abused. A group of inspectors 👓 View full article

