China lifts 73-day lockdown of Wuhan amid sharp increase in COVID-19 cases

Mid-Day Wednesday, 8 April 2020 ()
*Beijing:* Tens of thousands of people in Wuhan, the origin point and epicentre for the coronavirus pandemic, began travelling out of the sprawling city on Wednesday as China lifted its 73-day lockdown, even as the number of fresh COVID-19 cases crossed 1,000 in the country and two new deaths heightened concerns of a rebound in...
