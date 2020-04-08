Global  

News24.com | Ecuador ex-president sentenced to eight years for corruption

News24 Wednesday, 8 April 2020 ()
Former Ecuadoran president Rafael Correa was sentenced in absentia to eight years in prison for corruption during his 10-year term in office, the attorney general's office said Tuesday.
