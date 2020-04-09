Global  

Hong Kong court rules that blanket ban on masks is unconstitutional

Reuters Thursday, 9 April 2020 ()
Hong Kong's Court of Appeal on Thursday ruled that a blanket government ban on face masks was unconstitutional, at a time when most Hong Kong people are wearing them in the hope of warding off the new coronavirus.
Hong Kong court rules part of mask ban 'unconstitutional'

Case on anti-protest measure seen as key test of authority of city’s political leader
FT.com

Hong Kong court strikes down blanket ban on coronavirus masks

A blanket ban on face masks in Hong Kong was ruled unconstitutional by a top appeals court Thursday, months after anti-government protests and at a time when...
FOXNews.com

