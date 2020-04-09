Global  

Boris Johnson Stable in ICU: What COVID-19 Drug is Used to Treat Him?

HNGN Thursday, 9 April 2020 ()
Boris Johnson Stable in ICU: What COVID-19 Drug is Used to Treat Him?Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab is the stand-in for the Prime Minister while he is still recovering in the ICU.
News video: Boris Johnson Still In ICU, But In Stable Condition

Boris Johnson Still In ICU, But In Stable Condition 00:30

 According to Reuters, Prime Minister Boris Johnson is clinically stable and responding to treatment. Johnson, who tested positive for coronavirus, was taken to St. Thomas hospital in London on Monday. He was then moved to the intensive care unit. A spokesperson told media on Wednesday, he is still in...

PLWilds

Pierluigi Selvatici RT @DocRock1007: 436. Boris Johnson is "clinically stable and is responding to treatment," his official spokesman said on Wednesday. https:… 1 hour ago

HNGNcom

HNGN Boris Johnson Stable in ICU: What COVID-19 Drug is Used to Treat Him? https://t.co/ymIVYEDvXW https://t.co/9tPhlwgRZU 1 hour ago

johnjoechad

John Finucane RT @communicipalist: Amazing What They Can Do Nowadays Watch: You have to hand it to the heroic NHS they have even made Boris Johnson 'stab… 3 hours ago

communicipalist

The CommunicipaIist Amazing What They Can Do Nowadays Watch: You have to hand it to the heroic NHS they have even made Boris Johnson 's… https://t.co/AkTPvkUyB0 3 hours ago

straticotweet

Chris Gamble @SkyNews Why can't Westminster minister be straight and transparent like this? We hear Boris Johnson is strong. Now… https://t.co/OjtDUh9auP 4 hours ago

straticotweet

Chris Gamble First we hear that Boris Johnson is 'strong' now we hear he is 'stable'. See what they are doing here? #StayHomeSaveLives 4 hours ago

DocRock1007

DocRock1007 🇺🇸 436. Boris Johnson is "clinically stable and is responding to treatment," his official spokesman said on Wednesday.… https://t.co/0qey79qYU3 8 hours ago

clarissamehler

maitri Boris Johnson Stable, Responding to Virus Treatment: Downing Street. I wonder what treatment they gave him ?… https://t.co/oW3ePnlGJd 9 hours ago

