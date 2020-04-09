Boris Johnson Stable in ICU: What COVID-19 Drug is Used to Treat Him?

According to Reuters, Prime Minister Boris Johnson is clinically stable and responding to treatment. Johnson, who tested positive for coronavirus, was taken to St. Thomas hospital in London on Monday. He was then moved to the intensive care unit. A spokesperson told media on Wednesday, he is still in...
