Uruguay to repatriate Australians and New Zealanders from coronavirus-hit cruise ship Friday, 10 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Uruguay on Saturday will repatriate 112 Australians and New Zealanders from a cruise ship that has been stranded in the La Plata River near capital Montevideo since March 27, the government of the small South American country said. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this