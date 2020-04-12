Julian Assange fathered two children while hiding in Ecuadoran Embassy, alleged partner claims in video

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange secretly fathered two children with one of his lawyers while he evaded espionage charges inside London’s Ecuadoran embassy, Assange’s alleged partner claims in a video posted Saturday by WikiLeaks and the Daily Mail. The couple conceived 2-year-old Gabriel and 1-year-old Max as Assange was wanted in the United States for leaking […]

