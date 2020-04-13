Global  

Greece has won a battle against COVID-19 but war is not over: PM

Reuters Monday, 13 April 2020
Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis praised the country's efforts to contain the coronavirus on Monday but said there was no room for complacency before Orthodox Easter, when hundreds of thousands normally head to family gatherings.
