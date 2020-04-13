Greece has won a battle against COVID-19 but war is not over: PM Monday, 13 April 2020 ( 5 days ago )

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis praised the country's efforts to contain the coronavirus on Monday but said there was no room for complacency before Orthodox Easter, when hundreds of thousands normally head to family gatherings. 👓 View full article

