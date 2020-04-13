Julian Assange Fathered Two Children In Embassy, Lawyer Says Monday, 13 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange fathered two children while he was living in London’s Ecuadorian Embassy, their mother said Sunday, April 12, as she pleaded with British authorities to release him from prison over fears for his health amid the coronavirus epidemic.



Stella Morris, who was a member of Assange's legal...

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange fathered two children with a lawyer who was representing him while he was holed up in the Ecuadorian embassy in London fighting extradition, the lawyer told a British newspaper on Sunday.

