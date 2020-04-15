John Prine And Bernie Sanders: Honoring Two Men Just Brought Down By The Coronavirus Pandemic – OpEd

Wednesday, 15 April 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

Two hugely important people were taken down by COVID-19 this past week. Both have left a legacy, the importance of which cannot be ignored.



**John Prine**



The first struck down last week is one of the greatest modern songwriters of my lifetime, John Prine. One of my favorite musicians, Prine was a humble, funny and... 👓 View full article

