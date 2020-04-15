Justin Timberlake, Anna Kendrick Talk ‘Trolls World Tour’ As Film Makes Stellar Online Debut
Wednesday, 15 April 2020 () By Raffi Boghosian
Schools, along with just about everything else, are closed, and thousands of parents have been left to figure out how to keep their kids entertained and indoors during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak.
NBCUniversal has come to their rescue by taking a risk and releasing its latest film,...
TROLLS WORLD TOUR movie clip - Branch and Poppy Sing "Perfect for Me"
Anna Kendrick and Justin Timberlake return in an all-star sequel to DreamWorks Animation’s 2016 musical hit: Trolls World Tour. In an adventure that will take them well beyond what they’ve known before, Poppy (Kendrick) and...