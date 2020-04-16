Global  

Trump Unveils Three-Phase Plan For Reopening US

Eurasia Review Thursday, 16 April 2020
Some Americans might come out of lockdown by May 1, under a gradual easing of Covid-19 restrictions across the US envisioned by the White House and dubbed  “Opening Up America Again.”

President Donald Trump announced the plan in a White House press conference on Thursday evening. The three-phase roadmap is supposed to be...
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Trump: I will decide on easing coronavirus guidelines

Trump: I will decide on easing coronavirus guidelines 00:48

 US president Donald Trump has asserted he is the ultimate decision-maker for determining how and when to relax the nation’s social distancing guidelines as he grows anxious to reopen the coronavirus-stricken country as soon as possible. Governors and local leaders, who have instituted mandatory...

