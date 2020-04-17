Who Manages What?: COVID-19 And The Center-State Division Of Responsibilities – Analysis Friday, 17 April 2020 ( 38 minutes ago )

By Dr. N Manoharan*



Who is responsible for COVID-19 management in India? The centre, the states, or both?



Going by the division of powers as per the Constitution, Schedule 7, Entry 6, “Public health and sanitation; hospitals and dispensaries” fall within the domain of states. Also, Schedules 11 and 12 spell out the... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Eurasia Review Who Manages What?: COVID-19 And The Center-State Division Of Responsibilities – Analysis https://t.co/DDd7IWK5Dg 27 minutes ago Eurasia Review Who Manages What?: COVID-19 And The Center-State Division Of Responsibilities – Analysis https://t.co/g8dgNS1I0z https://t.co/xBcQfXQpcg 28 minutes ago IPCS, New Delhi #IPCSCommentary | Who Manages What?: COVID-19 and the Centre-State Division of Responsibilities Dr N Manoharan exp… https://t.co/NrkGV0B3th 9 hours ago RockterDoctor Who enforces and manages and Phase Protocol in Opening Up America Again? What are the penalties for not adhering to… https://t.co/Z0Gw1W4cgG 17 hours ago RockterDoctor Who manages and enforces Phase Protocol in Opening Up America Again? What are the penalties for not adhering to sai… https://t.co/HZxFLHdCdT 17 hours ago RockterDoctor Who manages and enforces Phase Protocol in Opening Up America Again? What are the penalties for not adhering to sai… https://t.co/RQfUWTqv3b 17 hours ago Talk 107.3 Baton Rouge is continuing to adapt through this crisis. @MayorBroome talked w/ @brianhaldane & @CondonBeingReal abo… https://t.co/3azjs4LDol 21 hours ago Steven Na RT @Chance6Studios: A new week, a new #DevBlog! Our boy Nate talks about how he manages #WFM and staying productive during COVID-19. What t… 2 days ago