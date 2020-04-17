Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Who Manages What?: COVID-19 And The Center-State Division Of Responsibilities – Analysis

Who Manages What?: COVID-19 And The Center-State Division Of Responsibilities – Analysis

Eurasia Review Friday, 17 April 2020 ()
By Dr. N Manoharan*

Who is responsible for COVID-19 management in India? The centre, the states, or both?

Going by the division of powers as per the Constitution, Schedule 7, Entry 6, “Public health and sanitation; hospitals and dispensaries” fall within the domain of states. Also, Schedules 11 and 12 spell out the...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

EurasiaReview

Eurasia Review Who Manages What?: COVID-19 And The Center-State Division Of Responsibilities – Analysis https://t.co/DDd7IWK5Dg 27 minutes ago

EurasiaReview

Eurasia Review Who Manages What?: COVID-19 And The Center-State Division Of Responsibilities – Analysis https://t.co/g8dgNS1I0z https://t.co/xBcQfXQpcg 28 minutes ago

IPCSNewDelhi

IPCS, New Delhi #IPCSCommentary | Who Manages What?: COVID-19 and the Centre-State Division of Responsibilities Dr N Manoharan exp… https://t.co/NrkGV0B3th 9 hours ago

RockterDoctor

RockterDoctor Who enforces and manages and Phase Protocol in Opening Up America Again? What are the penalties for not adhering to… https://t.co/Z0Gw1W4cgG 17 hours ago

RockterDoctor

RockterDoctor Who manages and enforces Phase Protocol in Opening Up America Again? What are the penalties for not adhering to sai… https://t.co/HZxFLHdCdT 17 hours ago

RockterDoctor

RockterDoctor Who manages and enforces Phase Protocol in Opening Up America Again? What are the penalties for not adhering to sai… https://t.co/RQfUWTqv3b 17 hours ago

talk1073

Talk 107.3 Baton Rouge is continuing to adapt through this crisis. @MayorBroome talked w/ @brianhaldane & @CondonBeingReal abo… https://t.co/3azjs4LDol 21 hours ago

imstevenna

Steven Na RT @Chance6Studios: A new week, a new #DevBlog! Our boy Nate talks about how he manages #WFM and staying productive during COVID-19. What t… 2 days ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.