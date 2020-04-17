Why Philippine Solidarity With Vietnam In South China Sea Fishing Row Matters – Analysis
Friday, 17 April 2020 () The South China Sea flashpoint continues to spark trouble among claimants despite a spiraling pandemic. Early this month, the sinking of a Vietnamese fishing boat by a Chinese coast guard vessel off the disputed Paracel Islands led the Philippines to issue a statement of concern and solidarity with its Southeast Asian neighbor....
The United States called on China on Saturday to stop "bullying behaviour" in the South China Sea and said it was concerned by reports of China's "provocative... Reuters Also reported by •Japan Today •Eurasia Review •OilPrice.com
