Why Philippine Solidarity With Vietnam In South China Sea Fishing Row Matters – Analysis

Eurasia Review Friday, 17 April 2020 ()
The South China Sea flashpoint continues to spark trouble among claimants despite a spiraling pandemic. Early this month, the sinking of a Vietnamese fishing boat by a Chinese coast guard vessel off the disputed Paracel Islands led the Philippines to issue a statement of concern and solidarity with its Southeast Asian neighbor....
News video: China continues South China Sea military action despite COVID-19

China continues South China Sea military action despite COVID-19 01:56

 Philippines has tried to remind Beijing that tackling pandemic is the first priority amid military and research activities in disputed areas.

