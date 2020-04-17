Ford Says It Will Start Production On 50,000 Ventilators Next Week Friday, 17 April 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Watch VideoThe Ford Motor Co. is on track to start building ventilators at one of its facilities in Michigan on Monday.



Ford announced in late March it was partnering with General Electric Healthcare to make 50,000 ventilators for coronavirus patients in just 100 days.



Since then, Ford's been retrofitting its plant to... Watch VideoThe Ford Motor Co. is on track to start building ventilators at one of its facilities in Michigan on Monday.Ford announced in late March it was partnering with General Electric Healthcare to make 50,000 ventilators for coronavirus patients in just 100 days.Since then, Ford's been retrofitting its plant to 👓 View full article

