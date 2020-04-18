Judge Denies Roger Stone's Request For Retrial Due To Jury Misconduct Saturday, 18 April 2020 ( 1 day ago )

US District Court Judge Amy Berman Jackson ruled against Stone's claim on Thursday, calling his arguments "a tower of indignation." She rejected claims that the jury forewoman was biased against... Watch VideoA federal judge decided Roger Stone doesn't merit a retrial after he claimed jury misconduct led to his conviction.US District Court Judge Amy Berman Jackson ruled against Stone's claim on Thursday, calling his arguments "a tower of indignation." She rejected claims that the jury forewoman was biased against 👓 View full article

