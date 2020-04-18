Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Judge Denies Roger Stone's Request For Retrial Due To Jury Misconduct

Judge Denies Roger Stone's Request For Retrial Due To Jury Misconduct

Newsy Saturday, 18 April 2020 ()
Judge Denies Roger Stone's Request For Retrial Due To Jury MisconductWatch VideoA federal judge decided Roger Stone doesn't merit a retrial after he claimed jury misconduct led to his conviction.

US District Court Judge Amy Berman Jackson ruled against Stone's claim on Thursday, calling his arguments "a tower of indignation." She rejected claims that the jury forewoman was biased against...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.