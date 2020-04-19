Global  

Putin says coronavirus crisis under full control despite record rise in cases

Reuters Sunday, 19 April 2020 ()
President Vladimir Putin said that Russian authorities had the coronavirus crisis under full control and that everything would work out with God's help, even as the country on Sunday registered a record daily rise in cases of the new virus.
