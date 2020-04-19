Putin says coronavirus crisis under full control despite record rise in cases Sunday, 19 April 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

President Vladimir Putin said that Russian authorities had the coronavirus crisis under full control and that everything would work out with God's help, even as the country on Sunday registered a record daily rise in cases of the new virus. 👓 View full article

