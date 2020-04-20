Global  

UK's Prince Philip breaks retirement silence to thank those fighting COVID-19

Reuters Monday, 20 April 2020 ()
Prince Philip, the 98-year-old husband of Britain's Queen Elizabeth, made a rare statement on Monday to thank those involved in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.
