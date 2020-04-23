Global  

2 cats in New York become first US pets to test positive for coronavirus

IndiaTimes Thursday, 23 April 2020 ()
Two pet cats in New York state have tested positive for the coronavirus, marking the first confirmed cases in companion animals in the United States, federal officials said. ​​The cats, which had mild respiratory illnesses and are expected to recover, are thought to have contracted the virus from people in their households or neighbourhoods.
