Locked down Catalans mark St. George's Day with roses on balconies

Thursday, 23 April 2020
Stuck at home due to the coronavirus lockdown, inhabitants of Spain's Catalonia region kept up St. George's Day traditions on Thursday with roses on balconies and book-sharing online.
