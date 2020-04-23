Locked down Catalans mark St. George's Day with roses on balconies Thursday, 23 April 2020 ( 30 minutes ago )

Stuck at home due to the coronavirus lockdown, inhabitants of Spain's Catalonia region kept up St. George's Day traditions on Thursday with roses on balconies and book-sharing online. 👓 View full article

0

