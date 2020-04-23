House Passes $484bn Coronavirus Relief Bill, Democrats Launch Probe Into Trump’s Response

Thursday, 23 April 2020 ( 8 hours ago )

The US Congress has passed a nearly $500 billion Covid-19 aid package, as House Democrats voted to set up a panel to look into the administration’s handling of the outbreak – a move blasted as “purely political” by the GOP.



The relief bill passed overwhelmingly by 388-5 after hours of debate on Thursday, securing the... 👓 View full article

