Nigeria's governors seek to make face masks compulsory in public

Reuters Saturday, 25 April 2020 ()
Nigerian state governors have asked President Muhammadu Buhari to approve the compulsory use of face masks in public as confirmed coronavirus cases rise, according to a letter seen by Reuters on Saturday.
