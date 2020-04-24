Global  

Holy Month Of Ramadan Begins Amid Lockdown

Newsy Friday, 24 April 2020 ()
Watch VideoMuslims worldwide observed the first day of Ramadan on Friday. The holy month is marked by 30 days of fasting from sunrise to sunset, and traditionally highlighted by communal meals and daily congregational prayers. But how is it possible to eat and pray together safely amid lockdown measures?

Well, it's really...
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Ramadan in lockdown

Ramadan in lockdown 02:57

 In the UK three million Muslims are beginning to mark the holy month of Ramadan in prayer and fasting. But this year, as everyone adapts to the Covid-19 pandemic, Ramadan will be a very different experience for many. In this piece we hear from British Muslims beginning the holy month.

