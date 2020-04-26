The mystery surrounding Kim Jong Un: What's going on with the North Korean dictator's health? Sunday, 26 April 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

The North Korean leader missed a high-profile public appearance earlier this month -- and then murky, unverified reports emerged about his health. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Credit: Wochit Business - Published 10 hours ago Where, Oh Where, Is Kim Jong Un? 00:40 Rumors are circulating that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un may be dead or in grave condition following surgery. They began after the 36-year-old failed to attend a celebration for the secretive state's most celebrated holidays on April 15th. According to Business Insider, that's the birthday of... You Might Like

Tweets about this