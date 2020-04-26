News24.com | Nations prepare to ease lockdowns as virus deaths pass 200 000 Sunday, 26 April 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

Spanish children were allowed outside on Sunday for the first time in six weeks as countries prepared to ease lockdown measures and reopen economies gutted by the coronavirus despite the worldwide death toll surpassing 200,000. Spanish children were allowed outside on Sunday for the first time in six weeks as countries prepared to ease lockdown measures and reopen economies gutted by the coronavirus despite the worldwide death toll surpassing 200,000. 👓 View full article

