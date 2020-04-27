Kim Jong Un health rumors are untrue, South Korea says
Monday, 27 April 2020 () A top South Korean official said his country remains confident there have been no “unusual developments” in North Korea, suggesting that rumors about the possible ill-health of leader Kim Jong Un are untrue.
Rumors are circulating that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un may be dead or in grave condition following surgery. They began after the 36-year-old failed to attend a celebration for the secretive state's most celebrated holidays on April 15th. According to Business Insider, that's the birthday of...