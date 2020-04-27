Kim Jong Un health rumors are untrue, South Korea says Monday, 27 April 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

A top South Korean official said his country remains confident there have been no “unusual developments” in North Korea, suggesting that rumors about the possible ill-health of leader Kim Jong Un are untrue. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Credit: Wochit Business - Published 2 days ago Where, Oh Where, Is Kim Jong Un? 00:40 Rumors are circulating that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un may be dead or in grave condition following surgery. They began after the 36-year-old failed to attend a celebration for the secretive state's most celebrated holidays on April 15th. According to Business Insider, that's the birthday of... You Might Like

Tweets about this