Kim Jong Un health rumors are untrue, South Korea says

FOXNews.com Monday, 27 April 2020 ()
A top South Korean official said his country remains confident there have been no “unusual developments” in North Korea, suggesting that rumors about the possible ill-health of leader Kim Jong Un are untrue.
