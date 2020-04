Increasing Political Victimization In Pakistan Under PM Imran Khan Government – OpEd Monday, 27 April 2020 ( 1 day ago )

The whole world is condemning the political victimization of the editor-in-Chief of Geo-Jang Group Media House, Mir Shakil-ur-Rehman. Likewise, Mir Shakil-ur-Rehman also considers his arrest as political victimization because of personal grudges with the ruling elite of the country. Since he has been under trial in 34 years old... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this aruna RT @EurasiaReview: Increasing Political Victimization In Pakistan Under PM Imran Khan Government – OpEd https://t.co/qRYnwxAC7f 1 day ago Eurasia Review Increasing Political Victimization In Pakistan Under PM Imran Khan Government – OpEd https://t.co/qRYnwxAC7f 1 day ago Eurasia Review Increasing Political Victimization In Pakistan Under PM Imran Khan Government – OpEd https://t.co/uX1Tai72yN https://t.co/3Mpu6z69m5 1 day ago