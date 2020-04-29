Global  

Brazil supreme court bars Ramagem appointment as federal police chief: ruling

Reuters Wednesday, 29 April 2020 ()
Brazilian Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes on Wednesday granted an injunction suspending the appointment of Alexandre Ramagem as chief of the country's federal police, according to a ruling seen by Reuters.
