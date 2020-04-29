Global  

'A drug can block coronavirus': Gilead's remdesivir raises hopes

Al Jazeera Wednesday, 29 April 2020 ()
Top US scientist Anthony Fauci says the drug reduced the time it took for some patients to recover by 31 percent.
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Data on Gilead drug raises hopes, Fauci calls it 'highly significant'

 The top U.S. infectious disease official said Gilead Sciences Inc's experimental antiviral drug remdesivir will become the standard of care for COVID-19 after early results from a key clinical trial on Wednesday showed it helped patients recover more quickly from the illness caused by the...

Positive Results For Remdesivir As COVID-19 Treatment [Video]

Positive Results For Remdesivir As COVID-19 Treatment

Encouraging new results have emerged with regard to the antiviral drug remdesivir, which is being tested in Chicago. CBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey reports.

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 02:30Published
Wall Street rallies on promising coronavirus drug [Video]

Wall Street rallies on promising coronavirus drug

U.S. stocks surged on Wednesday as hopes for an effective COVID-19 treatment prompted a broad rally and helped investors shrug off bleak GDP data and words of warning from U.S. Federal Reserve Chair..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:20Published

Gilead says experimental drug helps COVID-19 patients, raising hopes in pandemic fight

Gilead Sciences Inc on Wednesday said its experimental antiviral drug remdesivir helped improve outcomes for patients with COVID-19 in a clinical trial, and...
Reuters Also reported by •CBS NewsBusiness Insider

Explainer: What does new data say about Gilead's experimental coronavirus drug?

New clinical data on Gilead Sciences Inc's experimental antiviral drug remdesivir has raised hopes it might be an effective treatment for the novel coronavirus...
Reuters


