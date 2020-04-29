'A drug can block coronavirus': Gilead's remdesivir raises hopes

The top U.S. infectious disease official said Gilead Sciences Inc's experimental antiviral drug remdesivir will become the standard of care for COVID-19 after early results from a key clinical trial on Wednesday showed it helped patients recover more quickly from the illness caused by the...
