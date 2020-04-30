Global  

Flypasts and promotion for UK fund-raising hero "Colonel" Tom as he turns 100

Thursday, 30 April 2020
British World War Two veteran Captain Tom Moore, who has become a national hero after raising millions for the health service, celebrated his 100th birthday on Thursday with a promotion, military flypasts and a message from the prime minister.
 British World War Two veteran Tom Moore, who has become a national hero after raising almost 30 million pounds for the health service, celebrates his 100th birthday on Thursday with an honorary promotion and two military flypasts.

