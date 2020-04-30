California Beaches, Parks Expected To Close Friday
Thursday, 30 April 2020 () Watch VideoCalifornia Gov. Gavin Newsom is expected to announce the closure of state beaches and parks starting Friday. A California Police Chiefs Association memo said Newsom's decision followed the "well-publicized media coverage of overcrowded beaches this past weekend."
Photos taken over the weekend show crowds on California's Newport and Huntington Beaches. This is amid a heatwave and a statewide stay-at-home order, reports Business Insider. Officials have said that..
