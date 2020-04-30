Global  

California Beaches, Parks Expected To Close Friday

Newsy Thursday, 30 April 2020 ()
California Beaches, Parks Expected To Close FridayWatch VideoCalifornia Gov. Gavin Newsom is expected to announce the closure of state beaches and parks starting Friday. A California Police Chiefs Association memo said Newsom's decision followed the "well-publicized media coverage of overcrowded beaches this past weekend."

Thousands in southern California hit the...
Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Published
News video: California's governor plans to close all state beaches starting tomorrow

California's governor plans to close all state beaches starting tomorrow 00:20

 California governor Gavin Newsom says he is planning to shut down all state beaches starting tomorrow. This is after huge crowds flocked to the beaches to avoid the heatwave last weekend.

Beach crowds lead California to increase health warnings [Video]

Beach crowds lead California to increase health warnings

California's Governor Gavin Newsom urged residents on Monday to stay away from crowded beaches, after people flocked to the coast over the weekend. Libby Hogan reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:38Published
CA Crowded Beaches May Delay State Reopening [Video]

CA Crowded Beaches May Delay State Reopening

Photos taken over the weekend show crowds on California's Newport and Huntington Beaches. This is amid a heatwave and a statewide stay-at-home order, reports Business Insider. Officials have said that..

Credit: Wochit Entertainment     Duration: 00:41Published

Surf's down in California: Governor will close beaches

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Gov. Gavin Newsom will order all beaches and state parks closed starting Friday after people thronged the seashore during a...
Coronavirus Roundup: Newsom orders some SoCal beaches closed

California Gov. Gavin Newsom was expected to announce a statewide beach closure on Friday, but instead has for now ordered only Orange County to temporarily...
