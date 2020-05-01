Global  

Canada bans assault weapons in wake of deadly mass shooting

Seattle Times Friday, 1 May 2020 ()
OTTAWA, Ontario — Nearly two weeks after the deadliest mass shooting in Canada’s history, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Friday introduced an immediate ban on what he described as “military-style assault weapons.” “These weapons were designed for one purpose and one purpose only: to kill the largest number of people in the shortest amount of […]
Credit: Reuters - Politics - Published
News video: Canada bans assault-style weapons

Canada bans assault-style weapons 01:24

 Days after a gunman killed 22 people in Canada's worst mass shooting, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced a ban on military-grade assault weapons including "1,500 models and variants of these firearms." Jillian Kitchener has more.

