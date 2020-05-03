U.K.'s Boris Johnson Says His Battle With Coronavirus 'Could Have Gone Either Way'
Sunday, 3 May 2020 () In an interview with a British newspaper, the prime minister told of his dramatic ICU stay during treatment for COVID-19. He said doctors were making plans for "what to do if things went badly wrong."
