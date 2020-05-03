Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > U.K.'s Boris Johnson Says His Battle With Coronavirus 'Could Have Gone Either Way'

U.K.'s Boris Johnson Says His Battle With Coronavirus 'Could Have Gone Either Way'

NPR Sunday, 3 May 2020 ()
In an interview with a British newspaper, the prime minister told of his dramatic ICU stay during treatment for COVID-19. He said doctors were making plans for "what to do if things went badly wrong."
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Published
News video: UK coronavirus toll nears Italy's, PM says nation 'past the peak'

UK coronavirus toll nears Italy's, PM says nation 'past the peak' 02:32

 Boris Johnson has briefed the press on the fight against coronavirus, following his own battle with the disease.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Boris Johnson reveals death announcement plans [Video]

Boris Johnson reveals death announcement plans

Boris Johnson has revealed he grew so ill with Covid-19, plans were made to announce his death. The Prime Minister said his days in intensive care left him wondering, 'How am I going to get out of..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:57Published
Boris Johnson's son named after doctors who 'saved' PM's life [Video]

Boris Johnson's son named after doctors who 'saved' PM's life

Boris Johnson and his fiancee Carrie Symonds have named their newborn son Wilfred Lawrie Nicholas Johnson, partly as a tribute to two intensive care doctors who treated the British prime minister for..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:46Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Boris Johnson faces vastly different coronavirus landscape on return to work

Boris Johnson is set to return to work on Monday, but in the three weeks the Prime Minister has been away the battle against coronavirus has greatly changed.
Belfast Telegraph

Johnson ‘ebullient’ but timing of Downing St return up to doctors – Hancock

Boris Johnson is “on the mend in a big way” but his return to work from his coronavirus convalescence is a matter for the doctors, the Health Secretary has...
Belfast Telegraph


Tweets about this

jmbrown85

Jake Brown RT @NPR: U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson said doctors were making plans for "what to do if things went badly wrong" during his ICU visit… 13 minutes ago

retweetnews2019

Retweet News 2019 U.K.'s Boris Johnson Says His Battle With Coronavirus 'Could Have Gone Either Way' https://t.co/CwRtfS1UwR #news 19 minutes ago

brettsopenmic

The Open Mic Podcast With Brett Allan U.K.'s Boris Johnson Says His Battle With Coronavirus 'Could Have Gone Either Way' https://t.co/r0vMOdtPls 36 minutes ago

GlobalPandemics

GlobalPandemic.NET COVID-ALERT: U.K.'s Boris Johnson Says His Battle With Coronavirus 'Could Have Gone Either Way' - Global Pandemic N… https://t.co/rPBqyhoQim 37 minutes ago

Jessmarkowitz2

Jessica Markowitz U.K.'s Boris Johnson Says His Battle With Coronavirus 'Could Have Gone Either Way' https://t.co/IcVI4qLCoE 51 minutes ago

USRealityCheck

Top U.S. & World News🗽 In an interview with a British newspaper, the prime minister told of his dramatic ICU stay during treatment for COV… https://t.co/drzXJ5Um12 1 hour ago

TheDailyShare

The Daily Share U.K.'s Boris Johnson Says His Battle With Coronavirus 'Could Have Gone Either Way' https://t.co/Z0Ywmjqh0Q https://t.co/NMtW7qLxWx 1 hour ago

geococa2

geococa U.K.'s Boris Johnson Says His Battle With Coronavirus 'Could Have Gone Either Way' https://t.co/NDMbATAViF 2 hours ago