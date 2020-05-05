Coronavirus pandemic will break the clay feet of the United States

Tuesday, 5 May 2020 ( 44 minutes ago )

The United States has failed the pandemic test that bared a bunch of chronic illnesses that the nation is suffering from. The country will not recover from the shock soon, and America will never be the same either. Coronavirus has become the master of the USA According to US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the growth in the number of cases of coronavirus infection will increase to 200,000 a day by June 1 of this year. The number of daily deaths will grow to 3,000. This will be the price that the USA will have to pay as more than a half of states have refused from quarantine. US President Donald Trump has revised his forecast for the coronavirus death toll. In March, he said that the death toll from the novel virus could reach 50,000 people, but his current forecast is 100,000. 👓 View full article

