Wednesday, 6 May 2020 ( 56 minutes ago )

Tesla CEO Elon Musk and singer-girlfriend Grimes have become parents to a baby boy. Musk announced the birth of the child on his Twitter account on Monday. And on Tuesday, he broke the internet by posting the pictures of his son on Twitter, abiding to his followers’ requests.



Musk has been dating the Canadian singer,... 👓 View full article