Australia's biggest states retain lockdown measures on Mother's Day

Reuters Thursday, 7 May 2020 ()
Australia's two most populous states on Thursday refused to allow a one-day reprieve from strict limits on personal movement for Mother's Day this weekend, even as the country's rate of new coronavirus cases remains low.
