Thursday, 7 May 2020 ( 2 hours ago )





These are the findings recently published in a research paper for the Journal of Risk Research by academics from Cass Business School, Glasgow... The UK government made key failings in their strategic preparations and emergency response to coronavirus and this, in turn, undermined the NHS’s ability to cope with the crisis.These are the findings recently published in a research paper for the Journal of Risk Research by academics from Cass Business School, Glasgow 👓 View full article