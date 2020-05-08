Global  

Social distancing signs around the world show the new normal

Reuters Friday, 8 May 2020 ()
They range from simple spray-painted circles on the ground in a Mogadishu market to bright and breezy floor stickers in a Dubai mall, which blow a kiss and urge: "Hey there beautiful, don't forget to keep a safe distance."
Credit: CBS4 Miami - Published
News video: WEB EXTRA: Social Distancing Signs Around The World

WEB EXTRA: Social Distancing Signs Around The World 00:44

 As the world works to slow the spread of the coronavirus, people are urged to keep at least six feet away from each other. Here's a look at some of the signs in public places around the globe that are reminding us to keep our distance

