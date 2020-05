Friday, 8 May 2020 ( 6 days ago )

An earthquake measuring 5.1 on the Richter scale struck the Iranian capital of Tehran in the wee hours of Friday, rocking buildings and sending people fleeing into the streets in panic.



The earthquake struck the city of Damavand east of Tehran at a depth of 7 kilometers.



The epicenter of the quake, which occurred at 00:48