Blast hits chemical plant near Italian city of Venice Friday, 15 May 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

An explosion at a chemicals plant in an industrial zone in Venice sent clouds of black smoke and flames into the sky on Friday, prompting local authorities to order residents to stay inside and close doors and windows. 👓 View full article

