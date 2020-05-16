Global  

Afghanistan suicide bomb attack kills at least 1, injures more than 60

CBS News Saturday, 16 May 2020 ()
A suicide bomb attack outside the main U.S. military base in Afghanistan killed at least one person and wounded more than 60 others. The Pentagon says the bomber targeted a medical facility being built near Bagram Airbase. Several attackers reportedly tried to enter the base and engaged in a 30-minute firefight with Afghan and coalition forces. The U.S. military says there were no coalition casualties.
Credit: HT Digital Content
News video: Kabul attack: 2 babies among 16 killed after gunmen storm maternity ward

Kabul attack: 2 babies among 16 killed after gunmen storm maternity ward 02:04

 Terrorists stormed a maternity hospital in western part of Afghan capital Kabul on Tuesday. The attack killed two newborn babies and more than a dozen others including mothers and nurses. Security forces cordoned off the area as they rescued over 40 women and infants from the hospital. Officials said...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Afghanistan: Gunmen storm hospital compound in Kabul [Video]

Afghanistan: Gunmen storm hospital compound in Kabul

Afghan forces have evacuated dozens and ended the siege at the hospital, killing the three gunmen, officials said.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:18Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Car bomb kills at least five in east Afghanistan: officials

A car bomb attack targeting an Afghan intelligence agency installation in the eastern province of Ghazni killed at least five people on Monday, an of
Hindu

Car bomb kills at least 5 in east Afghanistan: officials

Car bomb kills at least 5 in east Afghanistan: officialsA car bomb attack targeting an Afghan intelligence agency installation in the eastern province of Ghazni killed at least five...
WorldNews


