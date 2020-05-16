Afghanistan suicide bomb attack kills at least 1, injures more than 60
Saturday, 16 May 2020 () A suicide bomb attack outside the main U.S. military base in Afghanistan killed at least one person and wounded more than 60 others. The Pentagon says the bomber targeted a medical facility being built near Bagram Airbase. Several attackers reportedly tried to enter the base and engaged in a 30-minute firefight with Afghan and coalition forces. The U.S. military says there were no coalition casualties.
Terrorists stormed a maternity hospital in western part of Afghan capital Kabul on Tuesday. The attack killed two newborn babies and more than a dozen others including mothers and nurses. Security forces cordoned off the area as they rescued over 40 women and infants from the hospital. Officials said...