Afghanistan suicide bomb attack kills at least 1, injures more than 60

A suicide bomb attack outside the main U.S. military base in Afghanistan killed at least one person and wounded more than 60 others. The Pentagon says the bomber targeted a medical facility being built near Bagram Airbase. Several attackers reportedly tried to enter the base and engaged in a 30-minute firefight with Afghan and coalition forces. The U.S. military says there were no coalition casualties.


