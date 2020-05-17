Canadian Forces Snowbirds jet scheduled to honor coronavirus first responders crashes, bursts into flames
Sunday, 17 May 2020 () A Canadian Forces Snowbird jet that was scheduled to perform a flyover to honor first responders during the coronavirus pandemic crashed into the roof of a house and burst into flames Sunday in Kamloops, British Columbia.
