Barack Obama was 'grossly incompetent president', says Donald Trump after coronavirus COVID-19 criticism
Monday, 18 May 2020 () US President Donald Trump on Sunday (May 17) hit back at his predecessor Barack Obama over the latter's criticism of Washington's response to coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak and said that Obama was a "grossly incompetent President".
(Reuters) - Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden’s campaign is betting that as many as 16 states could be up for grabs in November’s election, with President Donald Trump’s coronavirus response making places like Arizona more competitive. O’Malley Dillon included Arizona, Texas and...