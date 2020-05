Tuesday, 19 May 2020 ( 7 hours ago )

US President Donald Trump has taken an extraordinary action in his deepening feud with former President Barack Obama, refusing to unveil his predecessor's White House portrait.It's a long tradition for the sitting President to invite... US President Donald Trump has taken an extraordinary action in his deepening feud with former President Barack Obama, refusing to unveil his predecessor's White House portrait.It's a long tradition for the sitting President to invite... 👓 View full article