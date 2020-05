You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Near desertion in Tokyo time-lapse following coronavirus declaration



Two days after Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe declared a state of emergency for Tokyo and six other prefectures over the coronavirus outbreak, the city looks almost deserted. Credit: Newsflare STUDIO Duration: 05:44 Published on April 11, 2020 Japan Goes Under State Of Emergency



Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe declared a state of emergency against the COVID-19 pandemic. According to Reuters, he also released a nearly $1 trillion stimulus package to help the economy. The.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:32 Published on April 9, 2020

Tweets about this