Hurricane Dorian is slowly making its way up the southeast coast, hitting much of Florida with strong winds and heavy rain. Dorian is still a strong Category 2 hurricane, although it's much weaker than it was a few days ago. But the storm has also widened out, meaning it could reach a larger area along the U.S. coast.