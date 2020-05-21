Global  

US tops world with 1.5 million COVID-19 cases, Donald Trump says it is an 'honour'

Mid-Day Thursday, 21 May 2020
US tops world with 1.5 million COVID-19 cases, Donald Trump says it is an 'honour'President Donald Trump has said it is a "badge of honour" for America to "lead" the world with 1.5 million confirmed Coronavirus cases since it means the US is testing more people for the disease that has killed over 300,000 people across the world. The US has 1.5 million confirmed cases and over 91,000 deaths, both the world's...
