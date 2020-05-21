US tops world with 1.5 million COVID-19 cases, Donald Trump says it is an 'honour'
Thursday, 21 May 2020 () President Donald Trump has said it is a "badge of honour" for America to "lead" the world with 1.5 million confirmed Coronavirus cases since it means the US is testing more people for the disease that has killed over 300,000 people across the world. The US has 1.5 million confirmed cases and over 91,000 deaths, both the world's...
The World Health Organization invited President Donald Trump to address a virtual gathering but he denied. Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar echoed Trump’s past statements of WHO as the reason why Trump declined. Azar claims the WHO failed to provide accurate information on COVID-19 at...