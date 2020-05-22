|
Pakistan passenger plane with 107 on board crashes in Karachi
|
|
Friday, 22 May 2020 ()
*Karachi:* A Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) plane with 98 people on board crashed near the Jinnah International Airport here on Friday, according to officials.
Flight PK-303 from Lahore was about to land in Karachi when it crashed at the Jinnah Garden area near Model Colony in Malir, just a minute before its landing,...
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Recent related videos from verified sources
Plane crashes in Pakistan: 107 reported dead
A passenger plane belonging to state-run Pakistan International Airlines has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi, according to the country’s civil aviation authority.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:33Published
Recent related news from verified sources
Tweets about this