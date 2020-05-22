Global  

Pakistan passenger plane with 107 on board crashes in Karachi

Mid-Day Friday, 22 May 2020 ()
*Karachi:* A Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) plane with 98 people on board crashed near the Jinnah International Airport here on Friday, according to officials.

Flight PK-303 from Lahore was about to land in Karachi when it crashed at the Jinnah Garden area near Model Colony in Malir, just a minute before its landing,...
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Published
News video: Pakistan passenger plane crashes in southern city of Karachi

Pakistan passenger plane crashes in southern city of Karachi 04:27

 An Airbus A320 carrying nearly 100 people en route from Lahore to Karachi crashes in a residential area, official says.

Plane crashes in Pakistan: 107 reported dead [Video]

Plane crashes in Pakistan: 107 reported dead

A passenger plane belonging to state-run Pakistan International Airlines has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi, according to the country’s civil aviation authority.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:33Published

Pakistan passenger plane from Lahore crashes near Karachi: Official

A Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) passenger plane on Friday crashed near the Jinnah International Airport here before landing, according to media reports....
IndiaTimes Also reported by •Al Jazeera•Hindu•News24•Reuters•Seattle Times•SBS•Deutsche Welle•Belfast Telegraph•New Zealand Herald•USATODAY.com•MarketWatch

Plane crashes in Pakistan with around 100 on board

A Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) plane with around 100 passengers and crew crashed on Friday in a residential area of the southern city of Karachi, with...
Reuters


